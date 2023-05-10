Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,893 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 8,924 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 464.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 361,991 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after buying an additional 297,907 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 39,254 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 18,416 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 68,498 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 24,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Down 2.1 %

HAL stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.47. 4,535,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,371,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.14. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.24. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. HSBC upped their price objective on Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.24.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

