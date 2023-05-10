Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.09

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 4767749 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HBI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Hanesbrands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Hanesbrands Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 38.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 409.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

