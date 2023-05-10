Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.09

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 4767749 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HBI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Hanesbrands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.60.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.72.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 409.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.
