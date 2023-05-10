Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Trading 2% Higher

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG – Get Rating) was up 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €199.70 ($219.45) and last traded at €197.80 ($217.36). Approximately 39,104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 88,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at €194.00 ($213.19).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €291.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of €234.61. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.09, a P/E/G ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.