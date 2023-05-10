Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Receives $818.50 Average PT from Analysts

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $818.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 785 ($9.91) to GBX 712 ($8.98) in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2553 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

