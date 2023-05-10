Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.11-0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $161-171 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.84 million. Harmonic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.63-$0.74 EPS.
Harmonic Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07. Harmonic has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $16.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.02.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HLIT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.17.
Institutional Trading of Harmonic
About Harmonic
Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harmonic (HLIT)
- Airbnb Stock, a Look Ahead and What The Post-Earnings Dip Means
- Darden Expects Ruth’s Chris Acquisition To Boost EPS
- Will Short Covering Mean Price Gains At 3 Growing Companies?
- Sweating The Dip In Steve Madden? Why Analysts Are Not
- How to Buy Southwest Airlines Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.