Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.11-0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $161-171 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.84 million. Harmonic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.63-$0.74 EPS.

Harmonic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07. Harmonic has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $16.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.02.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HLIT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Institutional Trading of Harmonic

About Harmonic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.