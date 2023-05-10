Harvest Volatility Management LLC Cuts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 12,383 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 1.0% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 34,352 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 400,784 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $39,752,000 after buying an additional 12,542 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Starbucks by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 260,390 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,831,000 after buying an additional 27,888 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 19,439 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Insider Activity

Starbucks Stock Performance

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,195,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,171,979. The company has a market cap of $121.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.49 and a 200-day moving average of $102.12.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

