Harvest Volatility Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,093 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.1% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,034,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,639 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,634,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,735,981,000 after acquiring an additional 423,426 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 10.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 8.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,848,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,200,000 after acquiring an additional 816,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,061,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,070,000 after buying an additional 104,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PepsiCo Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $192.93. 1,938,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,401,179. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.52 and its 200-day moving average is $177.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $265.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.86 and a 52 week high of $195.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.84%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.