Harvest Volatility Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 311.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 612,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,683,000 after purchasing an additional 463,749 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,159,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,596,000 after acquiring an additional 450,586 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 269,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,932,000 after acquiring an additional 179,778 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,949,619,000 after buying an additional 98,176 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ASML by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 700,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $468,189,000 after buying an additional 91,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $10.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $653.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,578. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $639.34 and a 200-day moving average of $611.56. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $698.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $257.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Argus raised their price target on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.92.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

