Harvest Volatility Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,572 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.4% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,064,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $177,776,000 after purchasing an additional 335,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,485,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,588,000 after purchasing an additional 254,283 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 991,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $212,535,000 after purchasing an additional 227,506 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,239,327,000 after purchasing an additional 211,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 114.7% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 380,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,104,000 after purchasing an additional 203,232 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON traded down $2.70 on Wednesday, reaching $194.43. The company had a trading volume of 980,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,772. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.10 and a 200-day moving average of $200.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $129.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.