Harvest Volatility Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lowered its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,759 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tobam bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $1,607,741.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,996,380.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.55. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $76.71.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

