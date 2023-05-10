Harvest Volatility Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 423.8% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Tobam raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LULU. Barclays increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $368.00 to $413.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.50.

Shares of LULU traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $377.92. The stock had a trading volume of 480,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,377. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $389.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.82. The company has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

