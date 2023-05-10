Harvest Volatility Management LLC Sells 1,710 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,639 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 62.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $862,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,169 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 74.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $300,391,000 after buying an additional 671,462 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 188.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 507,090 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $96,748,000 after buying an additional 331,515 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 208.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,039 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $87,358,000 after buying an additional 291,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth about $47,698,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of ILMN traded up $10.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.21. 1,446,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,351. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $258.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.61 and its 200-day moving average is $213.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at $589,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.70.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Stories

