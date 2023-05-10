Harvest Volatility Management LLC Sells 7,123 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,123 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 218,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Fiserv by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 30,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Family Trust acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV traded down $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.98 and a 200-day moving average of $107.89. The stock has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.16.

In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,745. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

