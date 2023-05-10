Harvest Volatility Management LLC Sells 722 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total value of $19,326,189.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,469,990.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $640,750.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,159 shares of company stock worth $31,637,897 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.0 %

Several research firms have commented on ORLY. Truist Financial increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $916.81.

ORLY stock traded down $9.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $944.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,973. The stock has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $961.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $865.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $840.47.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

