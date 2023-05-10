HC Advisors LLC Has $1.91 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

HC Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of HC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 58,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $640,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.65. 110,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,904. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.11. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

