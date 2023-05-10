HC Advisors LLC Has $564,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

HC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 387,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,659,000 after acquiring an additional 94,273 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 484,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 61,647 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 12,078 shares during the period. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 102,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after buying an additional 55,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,310,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,873,802. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.60. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $273.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.70%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 558,398 shares of company stock worth $35,011,051 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

