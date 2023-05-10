HC Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

HC Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,015 shares during the period. iShares Global Comm Services ETF accounts for 0.9% of HC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXP. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 151.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 24,575 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 59,039 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Global Comm Services ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSEARCA:IXP traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.74. 563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,487. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a 12 month low of $49.81 and a 12 month high of $67.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.91 and a 200 day moving average of $59.18. The stock has a market cap of $258.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.86.
About iShares Global Comm Services ETF
The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.
