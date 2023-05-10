HC Wainwright Comments on Electrovaya Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (TSE:EFL)

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Electrovaya in a research report issued on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Electrovaya’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

Electrovaya (TSE:EFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$10.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.87 million.

EFL stock opened at C$0.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$159.89 million, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.08. Electrovaya has a 1 year low of C$0.53 and a 1 year high of C$1.32.

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.

