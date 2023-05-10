HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Shares Gap Up to $50.48

Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.48, but opened at $55.00. HCI Group shares last traded at $59.21, with a volume of 7,266 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded HCI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on HCI Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Get HCI Group alerts:

HCI Group Stock Up 18.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.94 and a 200 day moving average of $45.62. The firm has a market cap of $512.73 million, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.42. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $119.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.32 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.88%.

Insider Transactions at HCI Group

In other news, Director Susan Watts acquired 670 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.98 per share, with a total value of $33,486.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,874.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in HCI Group by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in HCI Group by 112.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in HCI Group by 428.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in HCI Group by 1,807.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in HCI Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCI Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.