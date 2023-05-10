HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.59

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5935 per share by the bank on Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58.

HDFC Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HDFC Bank to earn $4.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HDB traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,164,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,868. HDFC Bank has a one year low of $51.04 and a one year high of $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 504.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 7.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.