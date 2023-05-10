Head to Head Review: Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) vs. Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) and Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Two Harbors Investment and Apartment Income REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Two Harbors Investment -65.85% 12.08% 1.38% Apartment Income REIT 64.27% 22.90% 7.87%

Dividends

Two Harbors Investment pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 20.4%. Apartment Income REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Two Harbors Investment pays out -72.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Apartment Income REIT pays out 53.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Two Harbors Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Two Harbors Investment 0 3 2 0 2.40 Apartment Income REIT 0 3 4 0 2.57

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Two Harbors Investment and Apartment Income REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus price target of $16.38, indicating a potential upside of 39.24%. Apartment Income REIT has a consensus price target of $42.33, indicating a potential upside of 18.65%. Given Two Harbors Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Two Harbors Investment is more favorable than Apartment Income REIT.

Volatility & Risk

Two Harbors Investment has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apartment Income REIT has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.4% of Apartment Income REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Two Harbors Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Apartment Income REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Two Harbors Investment and Apartment Income REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Two Harbors Investment $295.54 million 3.85 $220.24 million ($3.31) -3.55 Apartment Income REIT $773.72 million 6.88 $904.43 million $3.36 10.62

Apartment Income REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Two Harbors Investment. Two Harbors Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apartment Income REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Apartment Income REIT beats Two Harbors Investment on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Two Harbors Investment

(Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 21, 2009 and is headquartered in St. Louis Park, MN.

About Apartment Income REIT

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC, and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.