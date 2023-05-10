Head-To-Head Survey: Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) & Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX)

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) and Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Vascular Biogenics has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigilon Therapeutics has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vascular Biogenics and Sigilon Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics 0 3 1 0 2.25 Sigilon Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Vascular Biogenics currently has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 2,341.86%. Sigilon Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,119.26%. Given Vascular Biogenics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vascular Biogenics is more favorable than Sigilon Therapeutics.

4.8% of Vascular Biogenics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of Sigilon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Vascular Biogenics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Sigilon Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vascular Biogenics and Sigilon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics -4,465.93% -103.43% -77.47% Sigilon Therapeutics -336.53% -87.15% -41.94%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vascular Biogenics and Sigilon Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics $660,000.00 22.72 -$32.30 million ($0.42) -0.51 Sigilon Therapeutics $12.94 million 1.23 -$43.56 million ($1.35) -0.36

Vascular Biogenics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sigilon Therapeutics. Vascular Biogenics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sigilon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sigilon Therapeutics beats Vascular Biogenics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vascular Biogenics

(Get Rating)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of next-generation, targeted medicines for difficult-to-treat medical conditions. Its product candidates are built off of its platform technologies: Vascular Targeting System (VTS), a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels and Monocyte Targeting Technology (MTT), an antibody-based technology able to specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications. The company was founded by Dror Harats and Jacob George on January 27, 2000 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company for the development and commercialization of SLTx product candidates for the treatment of Type 1 Diabetes. The company was formerly known as Sigilon, Inc. and changed its name to Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.