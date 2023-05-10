Hedera Price Tops $0.0536 (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0536 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.68 billion and $23.66 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00056092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00039516 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018972 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005908 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,341,221,373 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

