Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) fell 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $92.08 and last traded at $92.76. 351,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 528,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.08.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on HELE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.60.
Helen of Troy Trading Up 0.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.62.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helen of Troy
Helen of Troy Company Profile
Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Helen of Troy (HELE)
- Occidental Petroleum: Will Buffet Buy More?
- 5 Best Healthcare Sector ETFs
- Electronic Arts Has Game But Can Share Price Move Higher?
- Wendy’s May Have Just Become A Value Play
- Rivian Leads EV Startups But Will The Stock Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.