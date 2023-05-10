Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) fell 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $92.08 and last traded at $92.76. 351,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 528,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HELE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.60.

Helen of Troy Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,282,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,478,000 after acquiring an additional 14,931 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

