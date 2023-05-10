Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Reaches $4.90 on Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $4.90 or 0.00017663 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $178.85 million and approximately $277,602.43 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.88681361 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $259,963.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

