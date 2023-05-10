Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HSKA. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Heska from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Heska from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Heska from $58.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.25.

NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $116.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 6.70. Heska has a fifty-two week low of $57.83 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.61.

Institutional Trading of Heska

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. Analysts predict that Heska will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Heska by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,207,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Heska by 43.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Heska by 12.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Heska by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 8.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

