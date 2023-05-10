HighTower Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy (NYSEARCA:SIXH)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy (NYSEARCA:SIXH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,566,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,868,000. ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy comprises 0.7% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 96.63% of ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000.

SIXH stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.75. 11,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,235. ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy has a 1-year low of $27.99 and a 1-year high of $33.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.43.

ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy Company Profile

The ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity-Index Option Strategy ETF (SIXH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to US equities and sellscall options against SPY. SIXH was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by Meridian.

