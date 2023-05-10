HighTower Advisors LLC Has $162.82 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,073,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,991 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $162,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.71. The company had a trading volume of 415,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.56. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $162.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.