Himax Technologies (HIMX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Himax Technologies has set its Q1 2023 guidance at $0.07-$0.10 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.07-0.10 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $262.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $10.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 66.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the period. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HIMX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

