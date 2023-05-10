Himax Technologies (HIMX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Himax Technologies has set its Q1 2023 guidance at $0.07-$0.10 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.07-0.10 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $262.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Himax Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $10.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.06.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HIMX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.
Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.
