Himax Technologies (HIMX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on May 10th, 2023

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMXGet Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Himax Technologies has set its Q1 2023 guidance at $0.07-$0.10 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.07-0.10 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $262.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Himax Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $10.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Himax Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 66.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the period. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HIMX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

