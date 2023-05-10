Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Shares Up 2.5%

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) shot up 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.83. 27,696 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 737,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Histogen Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.14). Histogen had a negative return on equity of 68.79% and a negative net margin of 294.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Histogen Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Histogen

Histogen Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTO. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Histogen in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Histogen in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Histogen by 78.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,167,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 514,387 shares in the last quarter. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses on Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

Further Reading

