HNI (NYSE:HNI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HNI had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $479.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HNI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HNI traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.63. 47,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.73. HNI has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $39.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. HNI’s payout ratio is currently 43.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HNI

HNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HNI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in HNI by 1,015.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 459.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HNI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

About HNI

(Get Rating)

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products segments. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.