Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.67

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.67 and traded as low as $16.13. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares last traded at $16.13, with a volume of 2,268 shares changing hands.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $49.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

Insider Transactions at Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP David Barber sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $42,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,002 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.67% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

(Get Rating)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

