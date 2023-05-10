Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 166.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.2 %

HON opened at $197.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.75.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.51%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

See Also

