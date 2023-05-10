Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $444.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 5.3 %

HLI stock traded up $4.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.56. The stock had a trading volume of 577,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,770. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $74.18 and a 52 week high of $102.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Houlihan Lokey

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

