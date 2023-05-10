H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.65-$3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.44 billion-$3.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.54 billion. H&R Block also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.65-$3.80 EPS.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HRB traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,986,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,218. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.67. H&R Block has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 337.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HRB. StockNews.com began coverage on H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth $387,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth $941,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 259,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 11,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

