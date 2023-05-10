HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) PT Raised to GBX 800

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 775 ($9.78) to GBX 800 ($10.09) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HSBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.20) to GBX 630 ($7.95) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.20) to GBX 730 ($9.21) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.60) to GBX 900 ($11.36) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 683 ($8.62) to GBX 671 ($8.47) in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 880 ($11.10) to GBX 1,000 ($12.62) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $729.60.

NYSE:HSBC traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $38.11. 1,618,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,390,572. The company has a market capitalization of $152.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HSBC has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $39.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.48.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Equities analysts predict that HSBC will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in HSBC by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in HSBC by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 25,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in HSBC by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $649,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

