Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.64

Shares of Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.64 and last traded at $24.64, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.64.
Huabao International Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.49.
Huabao International Company Profile
Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavours and fragrances, aroma and tobacco raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Flavours and Fragrances, Tobacco Raw Materials, Aroma Raw Materials, and Condiment.
