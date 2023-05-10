IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Gap Up to $53.68

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.68, but opened at $60.93. IAC shares last traded at $60.30, with a volume of 386,153 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IAC. UBS Group upgraded IAC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of IAC in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of IAC from $67.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of IAC from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.53.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.13.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 22.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC during the fourth quarter valued at $1,164,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of IAC by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAC by 12,044.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of IAC during the third quarter valued at $4,718,000. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in IAC by 307.1% in the fourth quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 55,900 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

