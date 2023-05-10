Ian Melling Acquires 1,000 Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) insider Ian Melling acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,518 ($19.15) per share, with a total value of £15,180 ($19,154.57).

Victrex Trading Up 0.7 %

Victrex stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,514 ($19.10). 96,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,392. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,641.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,702.84. Victrex plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,479 ($18.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,953.15 ($24.65). The firm has a market cap of £1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,728.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54.

Get Victrex alerts:

Victrex Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.42 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,896.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Victrex

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,310 ($29.15) to GBX 2,280 ($28.77) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

(Get Rating)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.