ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $483.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.96 million. ICF International had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. ICF International updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.15-$6.45 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $6.15-6.45 EPS.

ICF International Price Performance

ICF International stock traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.90. The company had a trading volume of 26,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,760. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $88.98 and a fifty-two week high of $121.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.55.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is 16.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICF International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICF International

In other ICF International news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $42,784.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,807 shares in the company, valued at $314,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ICF International by 27.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ICF International in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ICF International in the third quarter valued at $277,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ICF International by 57.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in ICF International by 28.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICFI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICF International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of ICF International from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

About ICF International

(Get Rating)

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of professional services and technology-based solutions to government and commercial clients, including management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.