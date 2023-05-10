ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.15-$6.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.93 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.98 billion. ICF International also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.15-6.45 EPS.

ICF International Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI traded up $3.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.80. 36,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,896. ICF International has a 12-month low of $88.98 and a 12-month high of $121.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.60.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $483.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.96 million. ICF International had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 13.31%. ICF International’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ICF International will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.52%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ICFI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICF International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of ICF International from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $43,548.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,425 shares in the company, valued at $276,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICF International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 27.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 57.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 28.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of professional services and technology-based solutions to government and commercial clients, including management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

