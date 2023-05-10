ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.71

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.71 and traded as high as $23.18. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $23.07, with a volume of 3,501,983 shares trading hands.

IBN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ICICI Bank from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICICI Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 62,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.

