IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.95

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.95 and last traded at $46.77, with a volume of 2010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.27.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of IES from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IES in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $936.69 million, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.57.

In related news, CAO Alison M. Petersen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,707. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 59.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in IES in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its stake in IES by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 70,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of IES by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of IES during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IES during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of electrical and technology systems and the provision of infrastructure products and services to end markets including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial, and Infrastructure Solutions.

