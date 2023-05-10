Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Sold by AWM Investment Company Inc.

AWM Investment Company Inc. decreased its stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,433 shares during the period. Impinj accounts for about 5.9% of AWM Investment Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 1.44% of Impinj worth $40,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Impinj by 671.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Impinj by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Impinj during the first quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of PI traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.91. The stock had a trading volume of 211,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,126. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.62 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.02. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $144.90.

Insider Activity at Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 105.37% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 39,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,925,917.36. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,776,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,514,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Impinj news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 39,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.37 per share, with a total value of $4,925,917.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,776,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,514,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve Sanghi acquired 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.70 per share, with a total value of $1,998,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 111,897 shares of company stock worth $12,950,081 and have sold 79,959 shares worth $10,013,071. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PI shares. TheStreet downgraded Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

