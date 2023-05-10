IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Short Interest Update

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 311,100 shares, an increase of 532.3% from the April 15th total of 49,200 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 235,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in IMV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMV by 680.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 89,113 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of IMV by 33.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 31,270 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in IMV in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in IMV in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

IMV Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMV remained flat at $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. IMV has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMV ( NASDAQ:IMV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.07). IMV had a negative net margin of 11,547.42% and a negative return on equity of 12,695.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that IMV will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engage in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. Its immune-educating technology includes DPX which is designed to inform a specific, coordinated, and persistent anti-tumor immune response.

