Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.00

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.
Indra Sistemas Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54.
About Indra Sistemas
Indra Sistemas SA is a global consulting, technology, innovation, and talent company, which engages providing information technology services. The company offers consulting services & outsourcing of business processes. It also provides solutions & services for the transport & traffic, energy industry, public administration, healthcare, financial services, security & defence and telecom & media sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Indra Sistemas (ISMAY)
- Occidental Petroleum: Will Buffet Buy More?
- 5 Best Healthcare Sector ETFs
- Electronic Arts Has Game But Can Share Price Move Higher?
- Wendy’s May Have Just Become A Value Play
- Rivian Leads EV Startups But Will The Stock Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Indra Sistemas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indra Sistemas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.