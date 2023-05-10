Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.00

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Indra Sistemas Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54.

About Indra Sistemas

Indra Sistemas SA is a global consulting, technology, innovation, and talent company, which engages providing information technology services. The company offers consulting services & outsourcing of business processes. It also provides solutions & services for the transport & traffic, energy industry, public administration, healthcare, financial services, security & defence and telecom & media sectors.

