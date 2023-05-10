Information Services Group, Inc. (III) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on June 30th

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This is an increase from Information Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Information Services Group has a payout ratio of 35.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Information Services Group to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

III stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.24. The company had a trading volume of 70,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,679. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $253.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.10.

Several brokerages have recently commented on III. StockNews.com lowered shares of Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Information Services Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Information Services Group by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Information Services Group by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

