Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR) Shares Bought by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of UAPR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.05. 38,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.91. The company has a market cap of $152.05 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.22.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.