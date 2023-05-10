Inotiv (NOTV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Inotiv to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.84). Inotiv had a negative net margin of 58.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $122.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.17 million. On average, analysts expect Inotiv to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Inotiv Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Inotiv stock opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.46. Inotiv has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $27.22. The firm has a market cap of $168.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Inotiv

NOTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Inotiv from $64.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

In other news, COO John Gregory Beattie bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $34,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 63,795 shares in the company, valued at $445,927.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Inotiv news, COO John Gregory Beattie bought 5,000 shares of Inotiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $34,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,927.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John E. Sagartz bought 5,100 shares of Inotiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $25,041.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 692,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,950.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inotiv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOTV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,756,000 after buying an additional 57,382 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inotiv by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 907,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,291,000 after purchasing an additional 68,353 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Inotiv by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 80,632 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Inotiv by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Inotiv by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. 52.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inotiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

Further Reading

