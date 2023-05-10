Insider Buying: Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Director Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) Director Samuel M. Gullo purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at $526,083.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Financial Institutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ FISI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $244.54 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.72. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $28.46.

Financial Institutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. This is a boost from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Financial Institutions

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Financial Institutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 177.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 107.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

